Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
WATCH: Gov. Cuomo provides an update on coronavirus cases in NY
Live
Top Stories
Niagara County coronavirus case total rises to 1,090
Thruway cash tolling to resume Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.
Riviera Theatre to reopen box office on Thursday
Reports: SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson to resign
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Science With Stevie
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Stronger Together
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo gives an update on coronavirus cases in NY
Closings
Closings
There are currently 272 active closings. Click for more details.
Wake Up! Birthdays – June 3
News
Posted:
Jun 3, 2020 / 08:40 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 3, 2020 / 08:41 AM EDT
Trending Stories
Buffalo woman facing felony charges after driving through police line, injuring officers
Video
Hochul says restaurants, bars should start making reopening plans now
Video
PHOTOS: Storms knock out power for thousands overnight
Video
WATCH: Protester tackled by police during News 4 interview
Video
Watch News 4 Now
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says Tuesday night curfew will be countywide
Video
Secondary Stream
4 Warn Weather
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Live
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video