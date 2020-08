CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Walden Galleria has announced new reduced operating hours based on input from tenants and guests.

The new hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Previously, the mall had been open until 9 p.m. on weeknights.

Restaurant venues can offer extended hours into the evening. Guests can call ahead to confirm restaurant’s hours of operation or click here for the online directory here.