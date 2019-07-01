Walden Galleria running deals for the holiday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– As the Fourth of July approaches, the Walden Galleria will have deals and sales throughout the week.

The mall will operate with shortened hours, opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday for the holiday. Some stores, restaurants, and entertainment hours may differ.

Walden Galleria released this list of featured sales and promotions for this week:

Aldo: 50% OFF select styles

Brighton Collectibles: FREE Rainbow Bright Tote with your purchase of $125 or more

Escape the Mystery Room: 40% OFF one adventure on July 4th only

J.Jill: 40% OFF sale styles

Kay Jewelers: 20-40% OFF engagement and wedding rings

Skechers: 20% OFF $100 or more

Sleep Number: 40% OFF plush comfort pillows and lowest prices of the season on mattresses

Soma Intimates: Up to 70% OFF up to 70% OFF on bras, panties, sleep, apparel, swim, and more during their semi-annual sale

Swarovski: Up to 50% OFF select items

Texas de Brazil: $8 OFF per person on July 4th only

Yankee Candle: Up to 75% OFF during their semi-annual sale

Zara: Store-wide seasonal sale

