Walk MS will go virtual this year

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The big Walk MS fundraiser will look a little different this year.

Thousands of people would usually gather at the Canalside this Saturday for the event every year.

This year, to keep social distancing in place, the National MS Society is hosting a virtual walk.

They’re asking people to walk separately anywhere you can and of course, still donate money through the website.

News 4 has been a longtime sponsor of the event and our Jacquie Walker will be a guest on the national Facebook live event Saturday at noon on the National MS Society Facebook page.

