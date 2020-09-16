Wall-raising ceremony held for new Habitat for Humanity home in Fruit Belt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – M&T Bank is celebrating a new Habitat for Humanity home in Buffalo’s Fruit Belt neighborhood.

Leaders came together on Wednesday for a wall raising ceremony.

The bank is the lead sponsor of the new home.

A team of volunteers from the bank have put in hundreds of hours to build Habitat-Buffalo homes over the years- and is supporting the construction on Rose Street.

“Not only does Habitat build housing, but they build communities and that goes well with M&T Bank’s goal to be very active in our community,” Brad Dossinger, Corporate CRA Officer at M&T Bank said.

Construction is set to be complete next year.

