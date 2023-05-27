BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Are you brave enough to camp at one of America’s most notoriously haunted houses?

“The Conjuring” house on Round Top Road in Burrillville is now offering outdoor camping experiences to those who wish to partake in an evening of paranormal investigating.

Campers are encouraged to pack their courage for the “ultimate paranormal outdoor adventure.”

“This is your chance to experience what has earned The Conjuring house its legendary status,” according to “The Conjuring” house website. “The spirits are calling … are you brave enough to answer?”

The Harrisville farmland is now home to eight “ghamping” — or ghost camping — sites. The campsites include tents that can sleep 3-4 people and come with their own 1-10 “fright factor” rating.

Those looking for an “unforgettable experience” can book one of the campsites between June and October, with prices starting at $300 per night.

The house was built in 1836 and made famous by the 2013 horror blockbuster “The Conjuring.” The film is based off of the paranormal activity that the Perron family reportedly experienced while living in the house in the 1970s.

Jacqueline Nunez bought The Conjuring House last year for roughly $1.5 million.