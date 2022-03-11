LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Eventually, the political reality became too difficult to ignore. Colin Dougherty would walk into a locker room full of Russian teammates. He came to love these guys since arriving in Irkutsk, Russia last September. And they loved him back.

“It’s funny because I’m not able to really communicate with them on a basic level because my Russian isn’t very good,” Dougherty says.

The locker room comradery grew regardless of that. Dougherty, a Lockport native, starred as point guard for BC Irkutsk of the Russian hoops Superleague 1, the second-tier professional basketball league in that country. He was the only player on the team who wasn’t Russian. By the middle of the season, his teammates were Facetiming with his parents and inviting him over to dinner.

“Being an American over there, you’re kind of on your own. That’s a huge deal to me,” he said.

After playing collegiately at Division III Hobart, it was Dougherty’s third year playing professionally and his first in Russia. One year after BC Irkutsk finished dead last in the 14-team league, they were in a playoff position with the regular season winding down. The former Lockport Lions star was a key part of the success.

But it was about to come to an end for Dougherty in abrupt fashion. Russia having invaded Ukraine, he returned home to the United States mid-season last week.

“I wasn’t willing to take the risk of not knowing what will happen in the future,” he said.

As Russia prepared to invade, Doughtery’s parents were the first to warn the situation may impact him. At first he denied it, thinking he was just in Russia to play basketball and return home at the end of the season. It wouldn’t turn out to be that simple.

As the situation progressed and he would share that locker room with those teammates he became so close with, everybody felt it.

“It was a little awkward almost going into practice every day when they did start the invasion, just because (my teammates) knew what was going on. I knew it was going on,” Dougherty said. “It definitely was uncomfortable for them because they understood it was making people think all these things about them.”

“It was difficult for them to explain to me how this is not them. They don’t want this,” he added.

At home in Lockport, people worried.

“Knowing he was over there, he is the first person I thought of when all this was happening,” said Lockport High School basketball coach Dave Gilson.

Then, on February 27th, the U.S. Department of State told American citizens to consider leaving Russia immediately. That was all Dougherty needed to hear. That’s when it became “real” for him.

“I was like, ‘Wow this is really happening,'” he said. “I told my parents if this ever happens, this is when I’m coming home.”

He did just that, returning to his hometown on March 3.

Dougherty is well aware that people are dying and being torn from their homes in Ukraine. He knows his situation pales in comparison. And ultimately, he knows he is lucky.

“I was super lucky to be able to get out of there when I did to be home now with my family and friends.” he said. “I’m disappointed for sure like anybody would be in my situation. But I understand my problems are miniscule (compared) to other peoples’ problems around the world right now.”

And he’s still thinking about his teammates, wondering if he might have the chance to either play with or against some of them again.

“I’ve been able to watch them and I’m supporting them,” Dougherty says. “I’ll be supporting them throughout the rest of the year. I love those guys.

“It just breaks my heart I can’t be with them right now to compete at the most important part of the season.”