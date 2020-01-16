BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s back! Oxford Pennant’s ‘Warmest Cold City in America Sweepstakes’ is back for a second year, after it became such a hit in 2019.

The contest will bring two lucky winners to the Queen City, during wintertime. They’ll get flown here from any location in the domestic U.S. and will receive a two-night stay at Hotel Henry anytime before March 15.

But that’s not all.

New this year, Oxford Pennant will donate $1,000 to a Buffalo charity of the winner’s choosing, and another $1,000 to a charity in the winner’s hometown.

Still, that’s not all.

The winner will also receive $1,000 cash, more than $1,000 worth of gift cards to local stores and eateries, an igloo experience at Canalside, and more.

Watch the interview above with Oxford Pennant’s co-founder, Dave Horesh, about this year’s contest.

To sign up to win, click here.