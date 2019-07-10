Warning issued for phone scammers who claim to be National Grid

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Authorities are warning of a phone scam where the person calling claims to be a representative of National Grid.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says the calls are coming from area codes 808 or 718 and promise to give discounts on your National Grid bill.

The scammers are requesting personal information such as social security number or account information.

Officials warn not to release any personal information or return any calls.

The sheriff’s office encourages those who receive a call to call their local police agency.