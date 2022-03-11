WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A battle for power in Washington is intensifying as Democrats and Republicans both look ahead to the upcoming midterm elections.

Each party is focused on finding a strategy to win control of Congress. House Democrats gathered at a conference in Philadelphia this week to talk strategy.

“We have an ambitious agenda. So let’s go get it done,” President Joe Biden said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was open about the purpose of the event.

“As we hone our message so that we can win the election,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said.

They hope to remind voters of accomplishments like the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

“We’re proud of that record. We’re happy to stack it up against the other team’s,” Rep. Sean Maloney, a Democrat from New York, said. “And our argument will be that if you give us another two years we will keep working for you and your family.”

They face challenges, though. Inflation is high and they failed to pass the president’s Build Back Better Bill.

Rep. Katherine Clark insists they’ll address the issues.

“It is not going to be easy. We are going to keep on pushing to lower costs for American families,” the Massachusetts Democrat said.

Republicans are also trying to find unity after some recent disagreement over a tax proposal from Sen. Rick Scott. The Florida Republican’s plan called for all Americans to pay taxes.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., publicly rejected it.

“We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half of the American people,” McConnell said.

Sen. Scott says that’s a mischaracterization of his plan and says Republicans need to be clear about their agenda.

“I believe we ought to talk about what we’re going to do when we get a majority,” Scott said. “I believe we’re going to get a majority.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is adamant that his party needs to stand together.

“I certainly think our party needs to be as unified as possible. We do need to win in November so we can stop this march towards socialism,” Johnson said.