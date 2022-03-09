(WIVB) — Reformers are calling a measure passed by Congress, this week, a life preserver for the United States Postal Service because it repeals a number of restrictive measures many are considered unrealistic.

You might say the new Postal Service Reform Act is another example of the “law of unintended consequences.” The measure on its way to the president’s desk was actually passed to undo some of the damage from an earlier reform measure.

“This legislation would finally eliminate the requirement for the postal service to pre-fund pension costs 75 years in advance,” said Congressman Brian Higgins.

In his support of the reform measure, Congressman Higgins pointed out that no other business, public or private, is required to pre-fund workers’ pensions before they are even born.

Congressional supporters of the new reform measure accused opponents of trying to privatize the postal service.

“And the right-wing doesn’t want a federal government post office, they just want it privatized,” added Senator Charles Schumer.

“And we have been telling people for the last 15 years look let’s do something with this pre-funding mandate we’re the only employer that’s required to do it and if we do that, we can get the U.S. Postal service back on track,” said David Grosskopf, National Association of Letter Carriers.

Proponents point out, the 630,000 employees of the postal service deliver more than 170 million pieces of mail every day, more than any other delivery service in the country.

“Each and every day these workers deliver for their communities. We have the opportunity today to secure the future for one of the most historic and trusted agencies in the nation,” said Higgins.

Postal workers say this latest reform measure will help them deliver better service to their customers which have been hampered since a prior reform law was passed in 2006.

“Which required it to have the unique obligation that no other public or private sector has, which is to fund future retiree health obligations,” said Bob Levi, National Association Postal Supervisors.

Levi told us, those aging vehicles that letter carriers drive to deliver the mail are so old it is hard to find spare parts.

Postal workers say the savings from the new bill should bring replacements and more reliability.