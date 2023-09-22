WASHINGTON (WIVB) — Originally from Grand Island, Gregory Wahl is keeping a love for the Buffalo Bills alive in Washington D.C.

Wahl is the President of the D.C. Bills Backers. The teams representing his current and former homes are set to clash this Sunday afternoon, but the Buffalo expat is hoping to see plenty of blue at FedEx Field.

“You just don’t see Commanders stuff everywhere,” Wahl said of his current community, noting that Bills pride was on full display during his summer trips home this year.

Before Sunday’s game, the D.C. Bills Backers have big plans for the day before. Hear more about those in the video above.