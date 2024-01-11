WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Just days out from the Iowa caucus the two leading candidates behind former President Donald Trump; former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis went head-to-head on the debate stage. The two are gunning for second place in Iowa.

Governor DeSantis compared Haley to the likings of Hillary Clinton.

“This is someone that wrote in her book that Hilary Clinton inspired her to run for office…We don’t need a candidate who’s going to look down middle America,” said DeSantis.

Haley called DeSantis a habitual liar.

“Every time he lies Drake University don’t turn this into a drinking game because you will be overserved by the end of the night,” she said.

During the final debate ahead of the Iowa caucus Haley and DeSantis both touted their records as governor and tried to draw a distinction between themselves and front runner Donald Trump.

“I don’t think Donald Trump is the right way forward I think it’s time for a new generational leader,” said Haley.

“I appreciate what President Trump did but let’s just be honest he said were going to build a wall and have Mexico pay for it he did not deliver that,” said DeSantis.

Both candidates are hoping to cling on to second place when voters weigh in Monday.

Ahead of the debate former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced he’s dropping out of the race and was caught on a hot mic saying Haley isn’t up to the job.

“Both you and I know she’s not up to this,” said Christie.

The two were for the most part complimentary to each other’s tenures as governors but did distinguish differences on education and foreign policy, with DeSantis saying Haley was not tough enough with teachers’ unions and Haley slammed DeSantis for not supporting additional aid to Ukraine.