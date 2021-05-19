Jacobs, Reed vote in favor of independent commission probing the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) — The House of Representatives voted Wednesday in favor of creating an independent commission to investigate the deadly January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Western New York Republicans Chris Jacobs and Tom Reed voted in favor of the commission.

Jacobs and Reed were two of just 35 Republicans in the House to vote “yea” for the independent investigation. The bill passed 252-175 in the House, now heading to the Senate where it faces pushback from the GOP.

Across the aisle, WNY Democrat Brian Higgins also voted in favor of the commission.

The probe would resemble the investigation into the September 11, 2001 attacks. The commission would investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding the Capitol attack, evaluate the cause(s) of the attack and the lessons learned, finally a report would be created “containing findings, conclusions, and recommendations to improve the detection, prevention, preparedness for, and response to targeted violence and domestic terrorism and improve the security posture of the U.S. Capitol Complex.”

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is against the measure. However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will bring the bill up for a vote on the Senate floor.

Various members of Congress will appoint non-governmental individuals to sit on the proposed ten-person commission.

Reed said he supports the bill because he doesn’t want what happened on January 6 to happen again.

“We as Americans should be united to ensure what happened on January 6th never occurs again. Therefore, I support this inquiry to make sure history is clear – violence will never settle our differences in America, and democracy at our ballot box will and must persevere,” said Representative Reed.