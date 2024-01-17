WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — More than 500 days ago, Anna Corbett’s husband, Ryan Corbett, was detained by the Taliban.

“He’s changed so much, he’s aged a lot and lost a lot of weight, and I’m so scared,” Anna said.

Since then, she’s spoken to him three times, the last time on Christmas.

“He was asking why is this taking so long, why am I still here,” Anna said.

The family lived in Afghanistan for more than a decade, and Ryan started a business to help Afghans get micro loans for their homes and businesses.

The family left Afghanistan when U.S. troops pulled out in 2021.

Thinking it safe, Ryan returned to Kabul on August 10th, 2022, for a business trip but the Taliban wouldn’t let him leave.

“Ryan is being held in a nine-by-nine-foot basement cell. He does not have regular access to a bathroom, sunlight, adequate nutrition, or medical care,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) said.

Tenney has introduced a bill calling for Ryan’s release.

Fellow Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-N.Y.) says he and his colleagues should “be exhausting all possible avenues to ensure Ryan is returned to the United States and to his home.”

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) says the U.S. should cut off all aid to the Taliban until Corbett is freed.

“Let’s not continue sending American taxpayer dollars while we’re having Americans held in this brutal horrible manner,” Meuser said.

Anna Corbett says she still hasn’t received a straight answer as to why her husband is a prisoner.