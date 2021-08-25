President Biden appoints Williamsville native to U.S. State Department post

WASHINGTON (WIVB) — President Joe Biden appointed Williamsville native and SUNY Geneseo graduate Elizabeth “Liz” Allen as “Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs” at the United States Department of State Wednesday.

Allen, a Williamsville South graduate, previously worked in the Obama-Biden White House for eight years in communications. She served as White House deputy communications director and deputy assistant to President Barack Obama.

She most recently works at strategic communications and public affairs firm Finsbury Glover Hering. She’s a partner with the firm, specializing in message and campaign strategy, crisis management and leadership communications.

Allen hit the 2020 campaign trail, taking a leave from FGH to work as Vice President Harris’ communications director in the Biden-Harris campaign camp.

The appointment of Allen to the State Department is a homecoming of sorts, she had worked at the department as director of strategic communications and public affairs for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

On Twitter, Liz Allen thanked President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the opportunity. She says there’s “no greater privilege than serving the American people.”