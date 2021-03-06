WH Press Secretary comments on Gov. Cuomo sexual harassment allegations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB)– During a news briefing Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about several angles of the controversies in Albany.

This included the CBS Evening News interview with accuser Charlotte Bennett and the Wall Street Journal and New York Times’ reporting, that aides to the governor altered reports in order to hide a higher death total.

“We’ve certainly seen those reports, obviously, they’re troubling and we certainly would support any outside investigation but those wouldn’t be determinations made by us.” Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary

Psaki added the White House supports the ongoing investigation being conducted by New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James.