(WIVB) – After Monday’s meeting in Albany, we have a clearer picture of the timeline for the state legislature’s investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Assembly leaders promised to be thorough and fair but their probe would be a matter of weeks, not months.

Legal analyst Barry Covert, a criminal defense attorney with Lipsitz, Green, Scime and Cambria, stopped by News 4 on Monday to answer some questions on the matter.