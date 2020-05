(CBS)--Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged Sunday that he should have worn a face mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic last week. Pence took heat online for not following the clinic's mask policy — and his office reportedly retaliated against a journalist who pointed it out.

"I didn't think it was necessary, but I should have worn the mask at the Mayo Clinic," Pence said in a Fox News virtual town hall. He emphasized that he is tested frequently for the coronavirus, so he didn't think he posed a risk to others.