WATCH: Buffalo Mayor speaks on discrepancy between police report and video of man being shoved

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown joined us on Wake Up!

He says there was a discrepancy between the video of a 75-year-old man being shoved and the information police sent out Thursday night.

Brown says this is because police were watching the event unfold from a monitor that didn’t show the full scope of officers pushing the man.

Watch his interview with News 4’s Kelsey Anderson and Erica Brecher in the video above.

