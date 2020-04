BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Since social distancing started in the U.S. and aquariums and zoos have closed to the public, we’ve been treated with social media videos of animals getting to explore their surroundings and “meet” the other animals.

On Thursday, the Buffalo Zoo shared a video of Ralphie the red-footed tortoise taking a “field trip” around the zoo and meeting other animals, including the otters and gorillas.

You can watch the video here: