WATCH: Catching up with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul during early voting

(WIVB) – As Western New Yorkers headed out early to the polls on Monday, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul brought some treats to poll workers.

News 4 caught up with Lt. Gov. Hochul at St. Columbia-Brigid Church on Hickory Street in Buffalo, and she said said it’s no surprise that people are getting their votes in now.

“This is a testament to the people in line here today and those who waited in line, they knew they had other options unlike Election Day,” Hochul said. “People who are participating in early voting know they have the rest of the week to come out, but it’s so important to them that they cast their ballot as early as they can to make sure it counts.”

Here’s a list of early voting locations by county.

News 4 also asked Hochul about the possibility of fans in the stands at Bills Stadium this season.

There are five home games left in the Bills’ regular season.

“This team is also talking to many professional teams in the leagues, finding out how they’re managing the crowds that they have, the ingress, the egress,” Hochul said. “I can assure everyone that there are conversations going on.”