WATCH: Catherine Shick of Feedmore WNY talks “Huddle for Hunger”

(WIVB) – News 4 is excited to be teaming up with Feedmore WNY, the Buffalo Bills, and Independent Health for the “Huddle for Hunger” campaign.

We’re asking you to donate online and donate food items later this week to help feed families in need in WNY.

Catherine Shick from Feedmore WNY stopped by (virtually) News 4 at 4 on Wednesday to talk about the campaign.

Fans can visit the stadium from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 to donate food items that will benefit FeedMore WNY’s childhood feeding programs.

The Bills are hoping to collect 20 tons (40,000 pounds) at this year’s event.

Click here for a list of what’s needed.