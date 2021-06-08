WATCH: Chapter program director of Alzheimer’s Association of Western New York discusses new FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drug

(WIVB) – For the first time in nearly two decades, the FDA approved the first new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s called aducanumab, and it’s given to patients in an infusion once every four weeks.

Advocates for the 6 million Americans living with the disease say the drug’s approval opens up a promising new treatment option.

Until now, other Alzheimer’s drugs only managed symptoms.

However, the approval of the drug has not been without controversy – after an independent panel of neurologists voted not to recommend approval.

Rachel Rotach, the chapter program director with the Alzheimer’s Association of Western New York, joined News 4 at 4:30 on Tuesday to discuss the new drug.