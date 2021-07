LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)-- Sitting on the porch of her niece's house, Cheryl Brown watched a group of children playing in the street when a Lockport Police officer pulled up. What happened after was a moment she couldn't help but capture.

"I saw the truck coming by and I thought you guys shouldn't be in the street. As he passed them and pulled over I thought oh boy. But he got out and went to his trunk and gave them a ball and watched them go back and forth," Brown said.