MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nexstar stations WGNO in New Orleans, Louisiana, KLFY in Layfayette, Louisiana, WVLA in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and WKRG in Mobile, Alabama are teaming up to bring you all the “need to know” information about Mardi Gras traditions on Fat Tuesday.
The live stream will start at 1 p.m. CST. Laissez les bon temps rouler!
LATEST STORIES:
- Mighty Taco applies for licenses to serve alcohol
- Chris Jacobs, Nate McMurray to debate live on News 4 and WIVB.com on April 7
- Death of 3-year-old in Niagara Falls being investigated as homicide
- WATCH: Fat Tuesday FRIDAY Mardi Gras
- Albany think tank pitches ideas to save $3B on Medicaid costs