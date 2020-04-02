Watch for scams targeting COVID-19 economic impact payments

(WIVB) – The IRS and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are urging taxpayers to be vigilant about scams targeting COVID-19 economic impact payments.

Scammers may try to get you to sign over your economic impact check to them, or “inform” you that you must “verify” your filing information in order to be issued your payment, IRS criminal investigation Special Agent-in-Charge Jonathan D. Larsen and U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. are warning.

If given what they ask for, the scammers would then use the information to file a false tax return in the victim’s name and claim a fraudulent refund, a joint statement from Larsen and Kennedy says.

The IRS will deposit COVID-19 economic impact payments into the direct deposit account they previously provided on their tax return.

“Unsolicited phone calls, emails, text messages or other communications pretending to be from the IRS are likely a scam,” the statement warns.

Taxpayers should know that the IRS will deposit COVID-19 economic impact payments into the direct deposit account they previously provided on their tax return.

The IRS will not:

• Call and ask you to verify your payment details. Do not give out your bank account, debit card or PayPal account information. If you receive an unsolicited call, simply hang up.

• Text, email or contact you via social media to say that you can get your money faster by sending personal information. Don’t open attachments or click on links.

• Mail or deposit a check that requires you to verify the check online or by calling a number. Reports are emerging about bogus checks. If you receive a “check” in the mail now, it’s a fraud. It will take about three weeks for the distribution of checks to begin. If you receive a “check” for an odd amount (especially one with cents), or a check that requires that you verify the check online or by calling a number, it’s a scam.

For the latest information visit www.irs.gov/coronavirus.