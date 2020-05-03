WATCH: German American Musicians perform virtually

(WIVB) – Maifest, Waldfest, and other Western New York German festivals have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the German American Musicians have put together a special virtual performance to bring a little cheer to WNY.

“”Gemütlichkeit” is a German word with no direct English translation, but roughly refers to the coziness, warmth and social acceptance of being together and sharing an experience,” Tim Belczak, president of German American Musicians Association Inc., said. “We hope this helps to bring just a little bit of Gemütlichkeit to anyone feeling alone right now.”