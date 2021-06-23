New York State’s State of Emergency, in effect since March 2020, expires tomorrow

(WIVB) – New York State’s State of Emergency expires on Thursday – and Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it will not be renewed.

The State of Emergency was set into place on March 7, 2020.

Gov. Cuomo made the announcement during a Wednesday afternoon press conference. He reiterated that getting New Yorkers vaccinated is still a top priority – but the emergency is over.

He called for New York to “reconstruct better than ever”.

“We were surviving the past year – life is about thriving,” Cuomo said.

He also announced that New York’s essential workers will be honored with a “Circle of Heroes” monument in NYC’s Battery Park. The monument will feature 19 maple trees representing 19 groups of essential workers and an eternal flame honoring those lost to COVID-19.

