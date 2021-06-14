Gov. Cuomo: NYS Fair will have 100% capacity this summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is schedule to give a COVID briefing and make an announcement at the NYS Fairgrounds at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

BREAKING NEWS: @NYGovCuomo announces @NYSFair will open this summer with full capacity and much more normally formatted than initially planned.

After announcing that the state has vaccinated 69.9% of New Yorkers, Governor Cuomo said The Great New York State Fair will have 100% capacity this summer with all buildings open. The Fair will run for 18 days, which is the longest duration ever for this annual event, while the admission price is lower than it has been in years.

“The State Fair is New York’s signature end-of-summer fest, and thanks to our ongoing efforts to follow safety guidelines and get more people vaccinated, the 2021 New York State Fair will be even bigger and better. This is a testament to our remarkable progress against COVID, making it possible for thousands more visitors from across the country and all over the world to enjoy the Fair’s unique attractions and experience the best of what New York has to offer. I congratulate New Yorkers for having made this possible, and I encourage everyone to make the trip to Central New York this summer and support our New York vendors as we continue to reopen our economy and bring back beloved big events across the state.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

Proud to announce that the Great @NYSFair will reopen with 100% capacity—with all buildings open.



This is a testament to New Yorkers' hard work in bringing COVID cases down to record lows.



See you in Syracuse in late summer!

Known for their legendarily huge crowds, The Fair was forced to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We are excited to be able to reopen our buildings and welcome more New Yorkers to their state fair. This year’s Fair will be a testament to the hard work we’ve all put in to recover from this once-in-a-century crisis and it will be in many ways the best Fair in our long history,” State Fair Director Troy Waffner said.

This year’s Fair boasts 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:

LOCASH, Friday, August 20 with time to be announced

Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.

98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.

RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced

Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m.

Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced.

Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.

Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, August 24 with time to be announced

Train, Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m.

REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced

Bell Biv Devoe, Thursday, August 26 at 8 p.m.

Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.

Noah Cyrus, Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m.

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Sunday, August 29 with time to be announced

Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

Grandson, Monday, August 30 with time to be announced

The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.

Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced

Uncle Kracker, Friday, September 3 at 2 p.m.

Admission to all concerts is free along with a $3 Fair ticket.