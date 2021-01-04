CUOMO: 2021 plan will focus on controlling and defeating COVID, with the vaccine as the biggest weapon

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State’s coronavirus response plan in 2021 will focus on controlling and defeating the virus with the vaccine as the best weapon. Governor Andrew Cuomo outlined what New Yorkers need to “put a harpoon in the beast and actually defeat COVID” during his briefing on Monday.

The first focus is on controlling the spread of the virus. COVID-19 cases spiked across the state in the weeks following Thanksgiving and the trend is continuing into the New Year. Cuomo said this part of the response needs to be a personal responsibility because the rise in cases is due to social gatherings, something the government cannot control. “It’s a consequence of being smart and being responsible,” he said.

Hospitalization rates are being closely monitored by the state. Hospitals are working to add capacity and close units that aren’t needed. Across New York, hospitals are hovering around 30% capacity, with the Finger Lakes having the lowest amount of capacity. If hospitals get within 15% capacity it’ll will be considered a red zone and Cuomo says that could lead to shut downs.

The second part of the plan is defeating COVID-19 with the best weapon in the arsenal: the vaccine.

The rollout of the vaccine has been slower than expected so New York State is stepping in to expedite the delivery process in nursing homes. There are 611 facilities across the state with only 288 that have completed the first doses of the vaccine. The state will send additional doses and personnel to help administer vaccinations over the next 2 weeks. “

We want those vaccines in people’s arms. Gov. Cuomo

Hospitals have been in charge of administering vaccines to frontline workers but Cuomo criticized some saying they aren’t using their vaccine allocations fast enough. The New York State Department of Health sent letters to hospitals stating that if they don’t use the vaccines they already have, they won’t receive any more vaccines in the future and the state will rely on the hospitals that are administering the vaccine effectively. Hospitals now have 7 days to administer the vaccines they receive. As Cuomo said, “Use it or lose it”.

New York State will also put forth a special effort that will supplement the pharmacies’ and hospitals’ vaccination efforts. It will consist of establishing drive-thru clinics and using public facilities to help distribute the vaccine. There will be a special effort on poorer communities also known as “healthcare deserts”. Pop-up centers will use public housing, churches, or community centers to bring the vaccine to underrepresented communities. The state plans to use additional retired personnel to staff these clinics.