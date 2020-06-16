Breaking News
Cuomo: Visitation now allowed at hospitals and group homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held his daily briefing in Albany on Tuesday. There, he announced that hospitals and group homes would be allowed to have visitors, as long as visitors follow state guidelines.

Cuomo said hospitals can allow visitors at their discretion, as long as visitors followed state guidelines, which includes time-limited visits, visitors must wear PPE, and visitors are subject to temperature checks.

Group homes that are certified by the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities will be allowed to have visitors on Friday, as long as they notify the state and follow state guidelines. Visitors must wear masks and will be subject to temperature checks.

