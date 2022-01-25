WATCH: Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combating COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As New York State saw its COVID-19 7-day average of cases per 100K population dip for the third consecutive day, Governor Kathy Hochul has continued to urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant in fighting the disease.

“Our hard work to bring down the numbers during the winter surge is paying off, but we are not through this yet,” Governor Hochul said Monday. “Let’s keep using the tools – the vaccine, booster, and masks – that will help slow the spread of this virus, protect our families, and keep our schools and businesses open.”

Tuesday, Governor Hochul is in Central New York at the State Fairgrounds updating everyone on the State’s progress against COVID-19.

The press conference also comes just hours after the New York State Supreme Court has struck down Governor Kathy Hochul’s statewide mask mandate as unconstitutional. Judge Thomas Rademaker of Nassau County wrote that the governor does not have the authority to impose the mandate since emergency powers are no longer in place.

While Governor Hochul has vowed to pursue “every option to reverse this immediately,” school districts across the state are seeing students attempt to enter school without masks.

