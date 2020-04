HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even the coronavirus can’t stop music!

Larry Dubill’s jazz ensemble at Hamburg High School worked on a virtual jazz project at home, individually recording themselves playing their parts to “Watermelon Man”. Dubill then compiled the videos together into one video.

“We wanted to keep connected during this time period, and it was really good to work on music together,” Dubill said.

You can check out the original video on YouTube here.