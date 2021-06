(WIVB) – India Walton is the City of Buffalo’s new presumptive mayor after Tuesday’s upset in the Democratic Primary, unofficially beating four-term mayor Byron Brown, 11,132-9,625.

India Walton unofficially beats 4-term Buffalo mayor Byron Brown in Democratic primary; on track to be Buffalo’s first female mayor

She stopped by the News 4 studio on Wednesday morning to discuss the win.

She also talked about the removal of speed zone cameras, which is one of her platform points.