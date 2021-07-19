WATCH: Jamestown Police officer saves residents from overnight house fire

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While on a separate call on Baker St. at 12:16 a.m., Jamestown Police officer Mark Conklin was told of a house fire at 16 1/2 William St. nearby.

According to the Community Resource Officer of the Jamestown Police Department, Conklin responded immediately by running to the second address, where he found a house on fire with one occupant outside to provide information and five occupants trapped inside. Conklin requested help from the Jamestown Fire Department over his radio before helping three people outside from the main floor. He then caught the mother and one child, who were trapped upstairs, when they jumped to safety.

The scene was captured by Conklin’s body cam, which Jamestown Police Department shared with YourErie.com. You can see the footage at the top of this article.

“I can say that I have seen many examples of heroism over the years by officers,” said Jamestown police chief Tim Jackson. “After watching the video of this incident and speaking to others involved, I can say that the actions of Officer Conklin were, to say the least, one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism, and exemplary service I have seen. We, the Jamestown Police Department, are honored to have officers such as Mark Conklin working in the Jamestown Police Department.”

A GoFundMe has been started for the family. Click HERE to see their fundraising page. Local business Pearl City Pets is also asking for clothing donations to help the family.

