BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-- Ka’Ron Barnes has been working for Byron Brown for a year and a half now. He marvels at the Buffalo mayor’s energy and vision, seeing Brown as one of those leaders with a knack for making the people around him better.

“He’s so good at understanding what people are good at,” said Barnes, the city’s Director of Urban Affairs. “It’s so fluid how he ties it together and makes it all work. The way he leads and puts people in their spots, he’s just like a coach on the floor.