Watch live: Erie County Legislature holds public meeting on future of Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With Bills lease and stadium negotiations underway, the Erie County Legislature is giving residents the opportunity to have their voice heard with a series of public meetings. The meetings are being held over Zoom due to spiking Covid-19 cases in Western New York.

The Erie County Legislature isn’t directly involved in the negotiations, but does need to approve contracts entered into by Erie County. The county is represented in the negotiations by county executive Mark Poloncarz and his team.