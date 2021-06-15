WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo makes New York reopening announcement at One World Trade Center

Editor’s note: This briefing will be live streamed on this page at 12:15 p.m. EDT.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a press conference at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday to announce an update on the state’s reopening progress.

The press conference will be held at One World Trade Center in New York City.

As of Monday, 70% of New York adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. The state’s data, however, showed a vaccination rate of 69.9%.

Last week Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that once 70% of New Yorkers 18 and older received at least one vaccine dose, most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted.

Once the 70% threshold is reached, cleaning and disinfection, social distancing, health screenings, and contract tracing will be lifted for retail, food services, offices, gyms, amusement parks, barbershops and hair salons.

There will be exceptions to the state’s rollback: The governor said last week that COVID-19 health protocols will still be in place for large-scale event venues, schools pre-k to 12th grade, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care facilities. Unvaccinated people would still be required to keep a social distance of six-feet and wear a face mask.

During Monday’s briefing, the governor announced the New York State Fair would return this year with 100% capacity.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.