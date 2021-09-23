WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10 a.m. EDT.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to host a coronavirus briefing Thursday morning to update New Yorkers on the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 30 COVID-19 deaths reported in New York Wednesday, as the U.S. this week had more than 1,900 virus deaths in a single day for the first time since March.

“The Delta variant is sweeping through the state, causing a surge in COVID cases in our communities,” Governor Hochul said in a Wednesday press release. “It is crucial that we stay vigilant. Wash your hands, wear a mask and get vaccinated. It’s up to us to prevent our progress against the virus from being undone.”

Wednesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 178,396

– 178,396 T otal Positive – 4,673

– 4,673 Percent Positive – 2.62%

– 2.62% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.91%

– 2.91% Patient Hospitalization – 2,352 (-50)

– 2,352 (-50) Patients Newly Admitted – 315

– 315 Patients in ICU – 560 (+13)

– 560 (+13) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 325 (0)

– 325 (0) Total Discharges – 198,661 (+308)

– 198,661 (+308) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30

– 30 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,271

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 44,271 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,371

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 56,371 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. Total vaccine doses administered – 24,795,583

– 24,795,583 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 50,003

– 50,003 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 355,162

– 355,162 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 80.4%

– 80.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.5%

– 72.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.9%

– 82.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.4%

– 74.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.0%

– 68.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.1%

– 61.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.2%

– 70.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days, according to the governor’s office, is as follows:

Region Sunday, September 19, 2021 Monday, September 20, 2021 Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Capital Region 3.91% 4.01% 4.04% Central New York 4.73% 4.99% 4.86% Finger Lakes 4.87% 4.84% 4.78% Long Island 3.84% 3.80% 3.68% Mid-Hudson 3.07% 3.09% 2.92% Mohawk Valley 4.61% 5.08% 4.86% New York City 1.97% 1.95% 1.91% North Country 5.83% 5.91% 5.85% Southern Tier 3.42% 3.45% 3.41% Western New York 4.71% 4.85% 4.81% Statewide 2.95% 2.98% 2.91%

