WATCH LIVE: Two dead after World War II aircraft crash at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH/WWLP) – Two people are dead and six people were taken to Hartford Hospital after a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft crashed at Bradley International Airport Wednesday morning.

According to the Hartford Courant, 2 people are confirmed dead.

Six victims have been taken to Hartford Hospital according to Media Relations Manager, Tina Varona, from Hartford Hospital. There will be a news conference taking place there in about a half-hour.

According to Bradley International Airport, the airport is closed while an active fire and rescue operation is underway.

There will be a news conference with State Police at the CTDOT garage on route 20.

Officials have confirmed the plane that has crashed was a B17 historical World War II aircraft as part of the Wings of Freedom tour.

Bradley has canceled all flights until tomorrow.

Several of our state agencies, including @CT_STATE_POLICE and @CTDEEPNews, remain on scene responding to the accident at @Bradley_Airport. Such an unfortunate situation with an historic aircraft. Our prayers are with everyone who was on board. https://t.co/Zzn354CC6F — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 2, 2019

22News obtained the following statement from the Federal Aviation Administration:

“A vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., at 10 a.m. It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military. Local officials will release information about the people aboard. Officials have closed Bradley International Airport, and the FAA has put in a ground stop for flights that are destined for the airport.” FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019

News 8 spoke to a construction worker at Bradley Airport who saw the accident unfold. He told News 8 that a military plane was taking off and didn’t have enough power. The plane tried to land, but hit the ground, impacting the fuel farm/fuel tank.

Our crews are operating at an aircraft crash at Bradley airport pic.twitter.com/WP7k2tQBpB — IAFF Local S15 (@IaffS15) October 2, 2019

