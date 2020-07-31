WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown sits down with News 4’s Jacquie Walker

(WIVB) – Buffalo mayor Byron Brown sat down with News 4’s Jacquie Walker on Thursday.

The mayor says he and his wife have been tested for COVID-19 for the fourth time, and their results came back negative.

Mayor Brown says his family has been following CDC guidelines which include wearing masks, hand washing, and practicing social distancing.

He says the community has been responding well to the protocols, but that we need to keep it up. Brown said while other states’ coronavirus spikes give him concern, he’s focused on the health and safety of our community.