Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
Dallas hotelier, biggest recipient of coronavirus loan program, says it’s keeping aid
Top Stories
Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 200,000
Remember to follow social distancing while enjoying Erie County Parks
New York State to expand antibody testing, COVID-19 hospitalizations within the state continue to decline
Video
WATCH: News 4 Salutes the Class of 2020- 10 p.m. April 24
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Science With Stevie
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
NY voters to receive absentee applications in the mail
1
of
/
4
Coronavirus
NYS releases results of coronavirus antibody tests
2
of
/
4
Coronavirus
See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here
3
of
/
4
Coronavirus
Here is a list of essential services in NYS
4
of
/
4
Closings
Closings
There are currently 308 active closings. Click for more details.
WATCH: News 4 Salutes the Class of 2020- 10 p.m. April 24
News
Posted:
Apr 25, 2020 / 12:45 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 25, 2020 / 12:46 PM EDT
Trending Stories
State police: Buffalo man charged with murder in Allegany County had been dismembering body when police arrived
Buffalo man could spend life in prison if convicted of gun, drug charges
Mother who contracted COVID-19 just before her due date dies without ever getting to hold her newborn baby
Three people charged after 5-year-old hospitalized for life-threatening injuries
There’s “no evidence” coronavirus survivors can’t be reinfected, WHO says
4 Warn Weather
Some Catholic parishes “may not be able to re-open” once public health crisis ends, Scharfenberger says
Video
Erie County Executive believes county isn’t ready for significant change just yet
Video
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video