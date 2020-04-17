WATCH: Penguins, sea lion meet at The Aquarium of Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Zoos and aquariums across the country are closed to the public due to the coronavirus- and at many of them, animals are getting a rare chance to interact with others they don’t typically see.

At the Aquarium of Niagara, Humboldt penguins Tux and DJ got to meet Mia, a California sea lion. The aquarium shared a video of their reactions on Friday.

The video was taken shortly after the aquarium closed to the public last month.

The aquarium has since stopped bringing animals out of their exhibits as a precautionary measure after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo contracted the virus.

