BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs, who represents New York’s 27th district and announced his candidacy for New York’s 23rd district in May 2022, announced Friday he will no longer be running for the new district.

Jacobs recently spoke out against the sale of AR-15s following the white supremacist mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets location in Buffalo.

Tompkins County legislator MIke Sigler announced Tuesday he would be challenging Jacobs for NY-23 in the primary. News 4 also confirmed Ellicott Development Co. chair and former candidate for governor Carl Paladino plans to run, now that Jacobs is out of the race.

