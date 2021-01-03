WATCH: Syracuse pays tribute to Floyd Little

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

On January 1, 2021 Syracuse University and the community lost a dear friend in Hall of Famer Floyd Little.

To this day, Little is the only Syracuse player to earn All-American honors three times. In 1967, the Denver Broncos selected Floyd Little with the 6th overall pick.

Little went on to play nine season with Denver, getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Hear what Dino Babers, Jim Boeheim, Damien Rhodes and Dan Conley had to say on the legacy of Floyd Little, by clicking on the video player above.

Here are just a few social media messages that were posted today, honoring the late Floyd Little.

On January 1, 2021, my best friend, my father, met Jesus Christ. I cannot be more happy for him. I will miss him more than I can fathom. I was blessed to have Floyd Little as my father. I am the luckiest son in the world. https://t.co/bduj250awH — Marc Little (@ProdigalRepub) January 2, 2021

I have lost a great friend and Syracuse University has lost one of its all-time greatest ambassadors. Floyd Little brought a smile to the face of everyone he encountered. Juli and I send our condolences to DeBorah and Floyd’s family. pic.twitter.com/sIdzEdwhkV — Jim Boeheim (@therealboeheim) January 2, 2021

I will never forget the smile. Uncle Floyd had that glorious smile that would light up a room and a personality that radiated around it. His passion for life and for Syracuse were contagious.



A Hall of Famer in College, the NFL, marriage, and in life. Heaven got one of our best. https://t.co/146NDtp8vE — Dino Babers (@CoachBabersCuse) January 2, 2021

Rest in peace, Floyd Little.



Your legacy as “The Franchise” will live on forever. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/s4CGgiK2IQ — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 2, 2021

A statement from Tom Coughlin on the passing of Floyd Little. pic.twitter.com/ppazl96JJp — Tom Coughlin Jay Fund (@tcjayfund) January 2, 2021