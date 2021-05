(WIVB) – Happening this weekend is a major fundraiser for Type One diabetes- also known as juvenile diabetes.

On Tuesday, Karen Swierski, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation market director for Western New York joined us (virtually) on News 4 to talk about it.

The JDRF walk is virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To sign up to walk, make a donation, or find more information, click here.