BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You may not have known, between May 1 and May 7 it’s International Compost Awareness Week. The folks at Buffalo River Compost are focused on building a better community and they’re using education as a tool to do it.

The Buffalo River Compost site sits right in Buffalo’s Old First Ward in front of the grain elevators and is home to materials that are essential in preserving our planet.

While collecting things like food waste and horse manure, they encourage anyone who’s interested in donating scraps or learning more about organic recycling to visit their website: Grow With Tend.