WATCH: The women of WIVB go from “on-camera” to “on the couch” in viral challenge

(WIVB) – If you’ve spent time on the internet since social distancing started, you’ve probably seen the “Don’t Rush Challenge” on social media- where people (mostly women) go from “home attire” to “ready to go” in a flash.

The women of WIVB put a different spin on the challenge recently- going from on-camera looks to “staying at home” wear.

It’s a reminder that many of WIVB’s staff are also working from home right now, and that together we’re #BuffaloStrong.

This video was edited by digital reporter Kelly Khatib.