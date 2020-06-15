WATCH: U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. gives a statement on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Monday is the 15th annual World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the day takes on even more importance than usual, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.’s office.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our country and the world, but among those most severely affected by the threat of the novel virus are our senior citizens,” a statement from Kennedy’s office said Monday. “During this time when seniors are most vulnerable and isolated from their families and loved ones by social distancing and quarantine restrictions, bad actors have immediately exploited this international tragedy to prey on the elderly through a whole host of scam and fraud schemes.”

